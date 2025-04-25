Callum McGregor Declares Celtic Teammate Best in Europe
As the business end of the season arrives, Celtic already seem invested in the upcoming summer transfer window as they signed Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney on a pre-contract and the whole squad should be buzzing for his much-anticipated return to Parkhead after six years.
It is evident with their efforts that the Hoops are planning to add some fresh faces during the course of the transfer window in order to add to the strength of the squad for a long upcoming season.
Alongside adding new players to the team, Brendan Rodgers will also have to make sure that the squad doesn't lose the experience which they hold in the form of their current players. Players like Callum McGregor and Greg Taylor have an immense impact on the team.
The Celtic captain heaped praise on Taylor and made it very clear that he wants his teammate to stay at Parkhead.
According to STV News, McGregor said: “There are very few players in Europe that I’ve seen who play that position (inverted full-back) better than him, and it gives the team a different dynamic as well.
“He gives everything for the club every single day, he’s vocal in the dressing room and helps to drive the standards and takes responsibility.
“So I’d love nothing more than for the club to get him tied down (on a longer contract).
“He’s been a huge part of our success, especially since we have started playing with an inverted full-back and, like I said, I don’t think there is anyone else in Europe right now who is doing it better.
“He is a top player and I would love to see him stay at the club.”
The 27-year-old will most likely become a second-choice left-back after Tierney's arrival but with a long and gruelling season, opportunities will be there, and most importantly, Celtic will benefit immensely from a healthy competition in the position.
Taylor has been linked with clubs like Dinamo Zagreb since the winter as his contract runs out after the end of this season. The Hoops are believed to have already tabled an improved contract extension offer for the left-back.
Just like any other fan, McGregor is also concerned about Taylor's future and would love to see him stay at the club. Let's see if that ends up happening. At the end of the day, the left-back is 27 years old and it might not be easy for him to accept a secondary role at this point.