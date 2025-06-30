Callum Osmand Reveals He Spoke to Celtic Hero Before Move

Celtic have made their fourth move of the summer transfer window, landing a striker on a free transfer. This deal is for the youth academy graduate of Fulham, Callum Osmand, a Welsh prospect who has proven to be rather impressive with the U21 squad, and could end up making waves with the Scottish side over time as he continues to develop.

The news was announced in the early afternoon by the club as they finalised the free transfer, as well as signed the young striker to a four-year deal.

This is a solid pickup for the Scottish side as they look to add to their centre-forward group alongside Adam Idah, and bolster their ability to develop players long-term who may be able to play in the starting XI eventually.

Osmand is a rather impressive young player, as in 22 total appearances this season across all competitions, he had 11 goals and four assists, or one goal contribution per 115 minutes roughly.

He will end up being the fourth official deal Celtic have made this summer, alongside Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan, and Benjamin Nygren, as the club focuses on building around their core pieces and giving them some talent to work with.

Osmand has revealed that he has already talked to Matt O'Riley about the club. He said: “Obviously, there has been multiple names that have come to Celtic like Moussa Dembele and Matt O’Riley.

“I have spoken to Matt on the phone, so he has given me advice. He talked me through some stuff, that I knew about too.

“He was telling me about how big the club is, how amazing the fans are and it’s a new life really. So excited is definitely the word for me.”

With multiple rumours surrounding outgoing players' upcoming departures as well, making some moves to bolster the squad and increase the ceiling is a good choice.

Hopefully, this will be a deal that ends up being looked upon fondly in the coming years, as Osmand has all the traits to make a quality striker. He just needs to put things together and be able to compete on a first team against tougher competition.