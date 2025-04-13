Cameron Carter-Vickers Makes Honest Admission About Celtic Struggles
Despite winning the Scottish League Cup and being on track to win the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup as well, Celtic is experiencing some turbulence lately. Whether it was against their bitter rivals Rangers or their recent defeat at the hands of St Johnstone, they have certainly been found lacking quite often this year.
This has attracted a lot of criticism from fans, analysts, and even the Celtic manager. In light of this, Cameron Carter-Vickers acknowledged that he was caught off guard by the recent dip.
The American defender entered 2025 having only lost three league games for Celtic in over three seasons. It's no surprise that the centre-back is bewildered after losing another four in a matter of weeks. He also doesn't want to become used to this feeling.
According to the Daily Record, Carter-Vickers said: "Yeah, of course. And that’s a good thing. You don’t want to be used to losing.
"Before I came here, I played five seasons in the Championship down in England and that league is a lot more win, win, lose, lose.
"As a player, I’m used to not necessarily winning all the time and I understand that it’s actually very hard to win all the time, no matter who you’re playing. It’s definitely something we’ve done well over the last few years and something we want to continue to do."
Rodgers was obviously frustrated after the 1-0 loss at McDiarmid Park against the Premiership’s bottom side. It was Celtic's first loss to St Johnstone in nine years.
Carter-Vickers was paired with Auston Trusty last week, but has also played with Maik Nawrocki in previous weeks due to injury absences. However, he isn't looking to use personnel changes as an excuse for any drop in defensive performance, including his own.
The American said: “The way we train, I’m outside every day training with all these guys, so whoever plays on the weekend or on the matchday, we are all used to playing with each other.
“Any defensive partnership definitely helps when you have a bit of consistency.
“But every day I’m working with these guys, so I know these players and they know me.”
Fortunately, Celtic and Carter-Vickers bounced back from the disappointment in Perth with a win over Kilmarnock this weekend, to take one step closer to the Premiership title. Rangers could only manage a draw against Aberdeen.
Now that Celtic has the league firmly in their grasp, attention will go to their next game, which is once against St Johnstone. This time, the two sides meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final. It is a must-win for Rodgers' men if they want to win the treble.