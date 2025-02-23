Candidate to be Next Rangers Boss as Philippe Clement Fails Celtic Test
It looks like Rangers have decided to sack Philippe Clement. The club stuck with the Belgian manager much longer than expected but now, it looks like he is set to join the list of those who have failed the Celtic test.
Where do Rangers go from here though? They do not have anything to play for domestically. But they are in the last 16 of the Europa League.
Will they go ahead and recruit their next long-term, or what is considered 'long-term' at Ibrox these days, manager? Or will they bring in an interim boss to guide the team until the end of this season?
According to the Daily Record, Barry Ferguson would be an obvious choice as an interim boss. He may even call upon Neil McCann for support.
Breaking: Rangers Set to Sack Philippe Clement as Celtic Eye Treble
Ferguson has had a few spells managing in the lower leagues in Scotland. Other than that, he was the Blackpool caretaker for a little while as well.
But it is safe to say that Ferguson does not have much experience when it comes to managing and giving him the job, even on a short-term basis, would be risky for Rangers. Especially as they have the Europa League still to navigate.
It remains to be seen who the next Rangers manager turns out to be as Clement's time in the hot seat looks to be on the verge of coming to an end.
Of course, Celtic have other things to worry about. They will be looking to win two more trophies this season in order to finish with another treble.