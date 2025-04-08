Captain Callum McGregor Sends Clear Message to Celtic Teammates
Celtic are growing ever closer to their fourth-straight Premiership title, and with only six matches left to play, lifting the trophy seems like only a matter of time despite a Sunday loss to St. Johnstone. All it would take this weekend is a win over Kilmarnock and a Rangers loss to Aberdeen, both possible outcomes.
The loss against St. Johnstone was a tough one though, and while it does not immensely set the club back from their title aspirations, it may hurt their momentum a bit, especially with the Scottish Cup still very much in the balance.
Celtic captain Callum McGregor recently discussed this match and the future heading into the final matches of the campaign. According to The Herald, he said: "It’s trying to guard against as much complacency as possible.
“It’s trying to get the most out the players, trying to lead by example of the senior players when we get to the pitch, we have to drive the intensity of the whole thing, which to be fair, in the main, we’ve done really well, although it was obviously a sore one on Sunday.
“Sometimes football has got a funny way to keep you honest and with so much football to be played then that’s a little reminder that you have to be on it every minute of every game."
He would continue on with the following statement regarding the process of continuing into the remaining weeks, and how that should be handled. The captain added: "One hundred per cent (there’s still work to do) and like I’m saying, football keeps you honest because it’s inevitable some of the noise will probably seep in, but it’s our job to try and make sure that we are professional and we do the job that’s in front of us and then we can enjoy it once we’ve actually crossed the line.
“There’s a tough semi-final. You see that on Sunday. It’s the perfect example.
“We have to be razor sharp in the next five, six, seven weeks to make sure we end up where we think we will, but we have got to do that.
“We’ve put ourselves in an unbelievable position with so many games to go.
“People then start thinking it’s inevitable that you’re just going to turn up and it’s going to happen and that’s the bit where we give away the goal and then because of the way the game turns out, then that’s the way it looks and it’s not a good look.
“So we have to snap out of that straight away.
“And next week we have to perform better for 90 minutes, get the win and then see where that takes us.
“It’s difficult to get over the line when you’re so close and obviously there’s a fair margin in the points difference, but we then still have to be doing everything we can to sprint over the line rather than just waiting for it to happen."
These next few matches for Celtic are going to be crucial, not only for their title campaign, but also for their momentum heading into the summer transfer window and next season.
Finishing things off on a strong note, taking the title, and proving the squad is worth investing in, could truly bolster their chances at having the exceptionally strong window that manager Brendan Rodgers wants.
It will be intriguing to see if, or when, Celtic clinch the title, and when things end up getting wrapped up. They would clinch the title in 2024 on May 15 against Kilmarnock in a 5-0 win; it would be nice to see them close the door on Rangers with a similarly big victory this year.
Of course, they cannot make the mistake of overlooking their opposition in the upcoming Scottish Cup semi-final either, the same St. Johnstone team that handed them a humbling defeat at McDiarmid Park at the weekend and proved that they should not be taken lightly, despite their bottom position in the league table.