Carl Starfelt Makes Future Clear Amid Celtic Return Links
As the summer window approaches, Celtic is embroiled in transfer rumours. Although there are a few fresh names being associated with the Hoops, it's interesting to note that a number of them are former players.
Celtic appear to have been following this trend lately. As we witnessed with Jota rejoining the club this winter, Kieran Tierney has already signed a pre-contract agreement as well and will return in the summer when his contract with Arsenal expires.
There has also been some speculation about Kyogo's possible comeback, despite the fact that he left to join Rennes less than two months ago. He has struggled there and the French club are rumoured to be already seeking a replacement.
Another former Celtic player who has been linked with a return to the club is Carl Starfelt. The Swedish centre-back had joined the Hoops in the summer of 2021 under the management of Ange Postecoglou.
Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers were a reliable centre-back duo for two solid years before the Sweden defender left in the summer of 2023 to join Celta Vigo, where he quickly established himself as a starter.
Many Celtic fans wanted him to return to Glasgow last summer when there was speculation about a move for Starfelt, but that was before the club signed Auston Trusty from Sheffield United.
On the other hand, Starfelt recently told Fotbollskanalen: "I feel very comfortable at Celta Vigo. Then there will always be rumors. But I have a contract for two more years after this season and, as I said, I feel very comfortable."
Starfelt has been an important player for Celta Vigo this season, as they seek to qualify for Europe for the first time since 2016/17. His club is currently eighth in La Liga and only five points away from a UEFA Conference League qualification slot.
There doesn't seem to be much of a reason for Starfelt to leave at this moment, to be honest. He's playing regular football for a mid-table club in a top-five European league. At the age of 29, that appears to be a respectable level for the Swede.