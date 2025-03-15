Celtic Accelerating Plan to Sign Striker This Summer
Celtic are an excellent team already and are looking to win another domestic treble this season. In Europe, they impressed as well, making it past the first phase of the competition for the first time in over a decade, before losing narrowly to Bayern Munich over two closely-contested legs.
That being said, Celtic cannot rest on their laurels. The aim should always be to improve the squad further and do even better next season.
In the winter transfer window, after securing qualification to the knockout phase of the Champions League, Celtic green lit Kyogo Furuhashi's move to Rennes.
They did not sign a replacement for Kyogo, though. One has to wonder whether they would have been able to make it past Bayern Munich in the Champions League if they had another option at striker.
According to Football Insider, Celtic are set to accelerate their plans to sign an ‘A-list’ striker in the summer transfer window.
Celtic have been linked with quite a few strikers in recent times. The belief is that they will reignite their interest in Mathias Kvistgaarden in the summer. They have been linked with him for the last couple of years now.
David Strelec of Slovan Bratislava is another impressive striker who appears to have been on their radar although a winter transfer move did not end up materialising.
One would also imagine that a few other names will crop up between now and the end of the season. Let's just hope that the club make the right addition up front.
It is also worth mentioning that Daizen Maeda has done an excellent job as a centre-forward whenever given the chance and should be considered the number one option there at the moment, while Adam Idah will be looking to compete for that spot in the starting XI.