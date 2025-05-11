Celtic's Adam Idah Sends Bold Message to His Critics
Celtic have been put in a somewhat intriguing scenario when it comes to the 2025 summer transfer window, as they have plenty of needs to fill, and seemingly not so many outgoing players to afford it.
Their biggest asset that could be moved is Nicolas Kuhn, who could most definitely go for a substantial transfer fee if the Scottish club chooses to part with him.
If they do choose that direction, their forward group will be a bit lacking, as outside Daizen Maeda they would likely be without any nailed-on starters.
However, Adam Idah has been solid throughout the 2024-2025 campaign, and in doing so, may be deserving of a full season of consistent playing time, whether that be as a full-time starter or, at minimum, a strong rotational option.
Recently, Idah spoke about his season and his opinions on how he has played both on and off-ball, and would state the following in a Celtic press conference (transcribed by 67 Hail Hail):
“It’s been a really good season so far. I am on 19 goals now, which is really good. I have said it before, for the minutes I have played, to get 19 goals is unbelievable. I think a lot of people forget that. I am confident in myself. There are a lot of things that I think I do for the team that help a lot. I am really pleased."
Then when asked if some of his off-ball work is being overlooked, he responded with the following statement:
“Yeah, 100%. When I do work with the analytics and some of the staff, there are a lot of things that I think I can bring to the game. Some unselfish runs that I make will create space for other players. I think a lot of that will go unnoticed. I get it, fans aren’t going to be looking at that, they want to see goals, but I am here to help the team, at the end of the day. It’s a big bonus when I do so – it can be frustrating, at times, but at the end of the day, it’s helping the team."
He is not particularly wrong in any aspect, as 19 goals in 51 appearances is not bad by any means, nevermind the fact that in that span he has played 2,260 minutes.
His progressive moves have been impressive no doubt and he does take pressure off others at times, it is just a matter of putting everything together and utilising every minute to the best of his ability.