Celtic Aim to Reunite Brendan Rodgers With Former Leicester City Player

Celtic continue to be at the center of various transfer rumors ahead of the 2025-26 season. It was recently reported that the Hoops' board have alreadymade an approach for Nordsjaelland winger Benjamin Nygren, adding another name to the list of forwards linked to the Scottish champions.

However, another report indicates that Celtic's true priority is Belgian forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha, who had previously attracted the club's interest.

Regardless, the rumors don't stop, and it has now been reported that Brendan Rodgers might be looking to reunite with a winger he had the opportunity to coach during his time at Leicester City.

Celtic reportedly interested in former Leicester City winger Fousseni Diabate

According to AfricaFoot, Celtic are one of the clubs interested in signing 29-year-old Malian winger Fousseni Diabate, who is about to end his contract with Switzerland's Lausanne-Sport.

Although Diabate never became a starter at Leicester City, Rodgers praised his abilities on more than one occasion, arguing that the winger faced tough competition from teammates like Harvey Barnes, Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton during his time at the then-Premier League club.

The Malian international has also caught the attention of newly-promoted Ligue 1 club Paris FC, who are looking to make good signings to compete from day one in their return to France's top flight.

In his last season with Lausanne-Sport, Diabate recorded 17 goal contributions, eight goals and nine assists in 40 appearances across the Swiss League and Cup.

Throughout his career, he has registered 37 goals and 35 assists in 264 matches across all clubs and competitions he's been part of.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic will actually make a formal approach to sign him, considering this is when such rumours multiply the most. That said, his free agent status could be attractive to the Hoops as well as many other teams.