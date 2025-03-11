Celtic Already Seeking Replacement for Player with 29 Goals this Season
Celtic have produced a number of great players in their youth academy over the years but in recent times, we have seen most of them end up leaving the club. The primary reason for this is the Hoops' inability to promote the top-performing youngsters to the senior team and provide them with adequate opportunities at that level.
Recently, we’ve seen players like Ben Doak, Rocco Vata, and Daniel Kelly depart, and it seems that Daniel Cummings will be the next to follow suit in the summer.
Cummings has been exceptional at the youth and development levels this season and has scored 29 goals in all competitions.
His contract is expiring this summer and there are no signs of a contract extension being agreed upon. On the contrary, reports suggest that the forward is set to leave for West Ham United as a free agent at the end of the season.
Celtic scouts have already begun searching for a replacement for Cummings, and it appears they have found a potential candidate.
According to the Daily Record, Owen Stirton of Dundee United, who is currently on loan at Montrose, has attracted the attention of Celtic scouts.
Tosh McKinlay was present to observe the forward in action recently. He has netted an impressive six goals in just eight appearances for the League One club in his loan stint so far.
The Hoops have a task ahead of them if they want to bring in the forward. They will have to negotiate a transfef fee for him as his contract is believed to run till the summer of 2027.
Stirton is one of the most promising talents in Scottish football right now and is turning heads with his high-level performances. If Celtic do manage to secure his services, he would be a valuable addition to the team.