Celtic Already Working on Brendan Rodgers Signing's Exit
The summer moves have already begun for Celtic and the Hoops are working on shaping their squad for the upcoming season, as they look to improve on back-to-back double-winning campaigns under Brendan Rodgers.
In terms of signings, one of the names recently linked to the club is Demir Tiknaz, a midfielder who was on loan at Rio Ave from Besiktas, and who could cost around €10 million.
As for departures, it has been reported that Greg Taylor has already agreed on a move to PAOK in Greece although there have been contrary reports as well.
Rodgers said he wants Taylor to stay, but with Kieran Tierney returning to Parkhead, it looks like the 27-year-old sees his future elsewhere.
But for now, we’ll focus on the departure of another player, as reports from Honduras bring updates regarding Luis Palma.
Celtic are working on finding an exit for Luis Palma after Olympiacos return
According to information from Once Noticias (h/t The Celtic Way), Palma’s camp is already working with Celtic’s board to find an exit for the Honduran winger.
The only remaining question is whether Palma will get a permanent exit or be sent out on loan again, but it’s clear that his time at Parkhead is coming to a close soon.
Palma recently told La Prensa that he dreamed of playing for Celtic since he was a child, which makes his departure even more bitter:
Because one day I was watching a Celtic game, where Emilio Izaguirre was playing at the time. I was at home with my parents and I told my mum, one day I’m going to be there.- Luis Palma
Regardless, the Honduran fulfilled his dream and played with the Bhoys in the Champions League, even scoring in his third match in the competition, netting against Atletico Madrid.
Earlier this year, Palma went on loan to Olympiacos in Greece, where he failed to impress, and they did not take up the option to sign him.