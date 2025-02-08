Celtic Already Working on Major Summer Transfer Signing
It would be an understatement to say that Celtic fans were left disappointed by the club's winter transfer business. They parted with players like Kyogo and Alex Valle without bringing in any replacements for them, leaving the squad short of options in key areas.
It is not like the club have any financial issues either. They have made it to the knockout phase of the Champions League and will be taking on Bayern Munich in a blockbuster tie.
The next summer transfer window has to be much better and Celtic need to show some real ambition. The fans will be expecting that and one would think the same is the case for Brendan Rodgers.
There is some positive news regarding that. According to Football Insider, Celtic have begun working on a deal to sign Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden in the summer.
Rodgers is thought to be unhappy with the club’s failure to land a replacement for Kyogo, who joined Rennes this winter, and is now the driving force behind their efforts to sign Kvistgaarden from Brondby.
Celtic have already tried and failed to sign Kvistgaarden on multiple occasions. So, they should have alternative targets as well. They cannot waste another transfer window chasing the signature of the Brondby striker.
For now, Adam Idah is the first-choice number nine for the Hoops and he has done a fantastic job over the last three games, scoring four goals.
The responsibility seems to be bringing the best out of Idah. Let's hope that the Irish striker continues performing like this and getting goals consistently.
There is not much in the name of depth. Daizen Maeda can play as a striker but has rarely done that for Celtic. Also, he is the starting winger and doing well. So, why change that?
The Hoops also have the inexperienced duo of Johnny Kenny and Daniel Cummings, who can step in when the situation calls for it.