Celtic Also Linked With French Winger Amid Balikwisha and Jansson Talks

From the beginning of the summer transfer window, Celtic have made every possible effort to reshape their squad in hopes of improving it. Their primary focus has been on strengthening their attacking options, especially after a void was created by the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi last winter.

The void has only grown since then, owing to Nicolas Kuhn's upcoming transfer to Como FC. Additionally, Jota’s knee injury during a Premiership match against Dundee United further intensified Celtic's urgency to sign a winger.

Amid this situation, the club have also been linked with an interest in Nantes FC winger Herba Guirassy.

According to L'Equipe (via Daily Record), Club Brugge have made a £4.1million offer for Guirassy to test the resolve of Nantes. However, the French club want considerably more.

It’s clear why the French side would value him so highly. Guirassy has already made 21 first-team appearances and is under contract until 2028. Signing such a promising youngster could not only help resolve Celtic’s winger crisis but also potentially make him a key component of Brendan Rodgers’ system for a long time to come.

However, moving to the Scottish Premiership could be a big step for the young winger, as he would be leaving Ligue 1 for a different style of football altogether. It remains to be seen whether Celtic will be bold enough to outbid Club Brugge or hesitate to spend big on such a young talent, missing out in the process. It won't be the first time that has happened.