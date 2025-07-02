Celtic Among Clubs Trying to Sign Irish Player This Summer

Celtic have had a rather impressive start to their 2025 summer transfer window, at least in terms of the quantity of moves made. Compared to previous windows and even years, they have managed to scrape together nearly five transfer additions in the span of only a few weeks.

For a club that notoriously is slow and monotonous when it comes to doing transfer business, they have improved that no doubt this summer, and it may continue in the next few days.

The list of players they have been linked to during the span of the summer window has been immense, with upwards of 20 names being directly tied to the club, whether it be interest, offers, or links from media pundits with sources.

Some are old targets with renewed interest from the Scottish side, and others are brand new additions who have just shown up recently.

One of the newest additions to the list is an Irish talent who, despite being 18 years old, plays like he is ready for stronger competition, and based on the other clubs who have checked in on him, it seems as though the football world completely agrees.

Who is the Latest Addition to Celtic's Summer Window Targets?

According to a recent report from Aidan Fitzmaurice of the Irish Independent (subscription required), Celtic are looking into Cork City's Cathal O'Sullivan. It reads:

Celtic are competing with some heavyweights here, considering the reported Premier League interest, alongside EFL Championship club Preston.

While they should have a chance given their success over the past few seasons, and their ability to recruit younger talents through provided playing time, it will be difficult to compete with the pocketbooks of Premier League teams.

O'Sullivan is highly touted for his well-rounded skillset, and in 19 matches played this season, he accrued five assists in 1,466 minutes played. He has an exceptional amount of upside to work with, and with the large majority of his playing career ahead of him, he should be a valuable asset to whichever club lands him.