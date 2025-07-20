Celtic announce another signing but more is needed

The Japanese transfer market has always been a familiar and fruitful destination for Celtic, as they have a history of picking top talent from that part of the world. And in order to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, the Scottish champions have once again moved in that direction to acquire a young talent.

Celtic have officially announced the signing of Japanese forward Shin Yamada from Kawasaki Frontale, making him the club's sixth addition this summer. He will team up with his fellow countrymen Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and summer signing Hayato Inamura.

✍️🇯🇵 #CelticFC is delighted to announce the signing of Shin Yamada, who has joined the club on a four-year deal from Japanese J League side, Kawasaki Frontale, subject to international clearance.



ようこそ, Shin!#WelcomeShin | #CelticFC🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 19, 2025

Yamada, who has played regularly in the J-League since 2023, has scored 32 goals in 121 club appearances for Kawasaki Frontale. His form dipped a bit this season, as he has only scored 6 goals in all competitions, compared to 20 goals in the previous one.

He will have some work ahead of him to meet the standards set by players like Maeda and Hatate, but will hopefully rediscover his form under Brendan Rodgers, like others have over the years.

Speaking on Celtic's latest signing via the official Celtic FC website, Rodgers said: “I am really pleased that we have brought Shin to the club. He is a strong player who can score goals and create goals for others and I think he is someone who can definitely add an important dimension to our forward line.

"I know he is really keen to make his mark here in European football and deliver for Celtic and I think he is someone who has the power, athleticism and intensity in his play to do really well for us. I look forward to working with him."

The 25-year-old recently gained his first cap for Japan as he made his international debut earlier this month, coming off the bench in Japan's 6-1 win over Hong Kong at the East Asia Cup.

Shin Yamada said in his first interview with the club: “It is a huge honour for me to be here as a Celtic player and I can’t wait to begin my time at this amazing club.

“Celtic is one of the top names in world football. I have already watched my countrymen like Daizen, Reo and Kyogo do so well at Celtic and I will aim to have the same impact.

“I want to do so well at Celtic, I know that Celtic Park is one of the best places in the world to play football with the best supporters around and I will do everything I can to make my new fans proud of me.

“I promise I will give everything I have to bring our fans success.”

Celtic might still need to add to their forward department this summer, even after the addition of Yamada. He is a great talent but not someone who can be relied to lead the line for the Scottish champions.

A more proven talent at the European level is needed. The club might feel the same considering their recent bid for Louis Munteanu.