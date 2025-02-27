Celtic Backed to Overlook Transfer Model and Sign Impressive Player
The Celtic transfer model has been one of the reasons behind their success in recent years. But at the same time, it has frustrated a lot of supporters as well who believe that the club could be doing even better if they were not working under those self-imposed constraints.
Of course, it is not completely uncommon for Celtic to move away from the transfer model, when the situation suits them.
While the main focus is on signing youngsters with high potential, they have also brought in Aaron Mooy, Joe Hart and Kasper Schmeichel in recent years. All those moves worked out brilliantly.
Another veteran Celtic have signed recently, albeit only on loan, is Jeffrey Schlupp. And they have now been backed to overlook their transfer model in order to sign him on a permanent basis next summer, when his contract with Crystal Palace is set to run out.
According to 67 Hail Hail, James McFadden told Sky Sports Football: "It’s not the usual model (to sign players of Schlupp’s age), but I would imagine given that Kieran Tierney has signed a pre-contract, maybe that’s the first port of call, in terms of strengthening that area and bringing in a bit of competition for Greg Taylor.
"When that potential wasn’t possible, then Schlupp is an experienced player. Sometimes you need players that are ready to play. He certainly has been that. I thought he was excellent against Bayern Munich away. Defensively very good. He is known for being more attacking.
"I think you have to (sign him). You have got him there. He is playing games. You have to see what level he is at.
"Greg Taylor is out of contract in the summer. We don’t know what’s happening with that. Kieran Tierney is obviously going to come in. You can never not have enough good players. He has certainly shown that he is a very good player. I know he is 32. But I think he has shown that he is more than capable."
Schlupp has pleasantly surprised a lot of people with his performances since joining Celtic on loan from Crystal Palace.
He was excellent against Bayern Munich away at the Allianz Arena, keeping former Crystal Palace teammate, Michael Olise, and Leroy Sane at bay.
There are many who feel that Schlupp should now be ahead of Greg Taylor in the Celtic left-back pecking order with the Scottish international not really impressing lately.
There are significant quetion marks surrounding the future of Taylor at Celtic as well. His contract with the club is running out in the summer and he has been linked with a move to Dinamo Zagreb as a free agent.
With a pre-contract with Kieran Tierney already agreed, with know who Celtic's first-choice left-back is going to be next summer. Someone like Schlupp could prove to be an excellent backup option, alongside his ability to play in several other positions, if the Hoops do end up signing him permanently.