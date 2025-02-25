Celtic Backed to Sign 32-year-old on Free Transfer Next Summer
Celtic are looking to win the treble this season. They have a commanding lead in the league title race with just 11 games left to be played and have to be considered favourites in the Scottish Cup as well. After that, the focus will turn towards the summer transfer window.
Following a superb Champions League campaign, the fans will hope that the club show some ambition in the summer transfer window in order to progress further in the competition.
Also, they will need to get their business done quickly because next season, Celtic won't get a guaranteed spot in the Champions League even if they win the Premiership. They will have to go through the qualification process, something that has proven to be tricky for the Hoops in the past.
So, it is important that they make good signings in the summer. And making Jeffrey Schlupp's stay permanent might represent a smart move on their part.
Schlupp has impressed since arriving on loan on deadline day from Crystal Palace. He was brilliant against Bayern Munich and many believe he should be the number one choice at left-back ahead of Greg Taylor.
While Schlupp is only on loan until the end of the season, his contract with Crystal Palace is believed to run out in the summer as well.
According to Football Insider, Paul Robinson said: "Schlupp is at 32 years old on a free transfer, and he can play higher up the pitch and he can play as a midfielder as well.
"There’s more strings to his bow than just that left-back position, he plays well higher up the pitch.
“You look at the experience that he’s had, Leicester, Brentford, currently on loan, his contracts up wages wise.
“I don’t expect he’s going to break the bank, he’ll come in as a decent earner.
“But again, the opportunity for him to play Champions League football might just sway it in Celtic’s favour.
“With Tierney coming in as well, yeah, why not bring Schlupp in?
“He’d be a great addition on recent performances."
Of course, as Schlupp is set to become a free agent, he will have complete control over his future. With the amout of football he has played for Crystal Palace lately, it is unlikely they will offer him an extension.
Hopefully, the chance of winning trophies and playing at the Champions League level for Celtic is something that appeals to him.