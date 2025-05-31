Celtic to Battle English Championship Club for Scottish Player
Celtic are already preparing for the 2025-26 season, after finishing the recent campaign as Premiership and League Cup champions. They also did well in the Champions League and made it to the knockout phase after more than a decade.
Although the Hoops fell short in the Scottish Cup, losing in the final against heavy underdogs Aberdeen, the club's board is already thinking about the future.
The team led by Brendan Rodgers will make adjustments to the squad, and with this in mind, the sporting direction is already evaluating the possibility of signing a young talent from the Premiership, although for this, they will have to overcome competition from England.
Celtic to compete with West Brom for Dundee talent Josh Mulligan
According to information from the portal EFL Analysis, Celtic have shown interest in signing Josh Mulligan, who plays for Dundee FC.
The aforementioned outlet also mentions West Bromwich Albion as an interested club, suggesting a competition between both clubs for the 22-year-old's signature.
Although the Bhoys' board have shown interest in Mulligan, EFL Analysis state that West Brom have already initiated talks with the player's entourage, which could give them an advantage over Celtic.
In the past, Mulligan has been compared to Gareth Bale, as exaggerated as that may sound.
Simon Ferry was responsible for making this comparison during the 2021/22 season, when Mulligan was only 19 years old:
He’s a Rolls-Royce like Gareth Bale – powerful, strong, direct.- Simon Ferry for The Courier
“He’s a machine at that age. He wants to learn, listens to you.
Despite the comparisons, during the 2024/25 campaign, Mulligan failed to score any league goals in his 34 appearances, although he did register five assists.
Precisely one of his best matches was against Celtic. On January 14 of this year, he played all 90 minutes, and although he didn't score or assist, he was a problem for the Hoops, recording one key pass, succeeding in both dribbles he attempted, and winning seven of his 11 duels.