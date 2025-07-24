Celtic Bid for Danish Winger is Considered Well Below Asking Price by His Club

Celtic are most certainly in the market for a few specific positions this summer, and as the transfer window grows closer to ending, they need to work fast to land some new talent moving forward. While they have pursued multiple options to bring in alongside Benjamin Nygren this summer, they have been left wanting, as many of the deals have fallen through.

Recently, they have looked to add a Danish striker from a Dutch club, but ultimately, the new reports surrounding a potential transfer are that Celtic did not bid anywhere near the projected value. This has been a pretty common theme with the club for most of the summer, as any player they missed out on has either been a low offer or just a complete loss of interest.

The hope is that the Hoops will just up their offer and be done with it, rather than using the time to try and negotiate even further when they have the money to spend regardless. But it is clear there is some limbo heading into next season with the manager situation, so everything will be overthought at least a little bit.

Who Did Celtic Target at Right Wing Recently?

The most recent target for Celtic is Go Ahead Eagles winger Jakob Breum, a 21-year-old Danish talent who has proven to be quite effective on the pitch. According to a recent report from Stephen McGowan at The Herald, an offer was sent for him by the Scottish side, but it was rejected, with the full report stating as follows:

"Go Ahead Eagles have rejected a £1.5million offer from Celtic for Danish winger Jakob Breum."

"The Parkhead club are in the market for wide men after selling Nicholas Kuhn to Como for £17m and losing the services of the injured Jota until early next year."

"An offer for 21-year-old right sided attacker Breum fell well below the Dutch club’s valuation of £5million."

Then, as a follow-up point, he referenced a quote from director Jan Willem van Dop, who had the following to say about the situation on RTTV Oost:

“We are so far apart there. You have to stand your ground. He may have to realise that it could be very good to stay with us at least until the winter break, just like Oliver Edvardsen.”

Overall, the message is pretty clear: GA Eagles is clearly not going to sell at a price well below market value and is comfortable retaining the player if they do not receive an improved fee. Celtic will have to up their game if they want to land the young talent, and if not, will need to find another option soon to bolster the roster.