Celtic Blow as Greg Taylor Reportedly Agrees PAOK offer
Celtic are getting involved in the business now as they look to put together a solid summer transfer window. However, according to recent reports, their long-serving left-back is currently being pursued by Greek outfit PAOK and could be on the verge of making the exit official.
Greg Taylor's future at Celtic appears to be becoming more and more uncertain, as he will be out of contract this summer.
However, Brendan Rodgers has stated that he wants Taylor to stay, but the situation at left-back has changed as Kieran Tierney will return to Parkhead this summer from Arsenal.
So, if Taylor chooses to remain at Celtic, he may see less playing time because Tierney is most probably going to be the first choice. And now, there is a major update on the entire situation.
According to Greek outlet Sport Dog, Taylor has reached a full agreement with PAOK, both financially and contract length-wise.
Taylor joined Celtic from Kilmarnock in 2019 as a replacement for Tierney, and since then, he has been a regular for the club. He has made 216 appearances, scoring 9 goals and assisting 33 times.
Taylor has won 11 major honors at Celtic over the course of his six seasons at the club, five Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups, and three League Cups.
It would be a sad farewell if Taylor didn't re-sign since he is a leader on the field and a huge character in the locker room. Unfortunately, it looks like that is the direction in which things are headed.