Celtic Blow as Player Might Need to Undergo Surgery
Celtic are heading into the Glasgow Derby looking to avenge their 3-0 defeat away at Ibrox earlier this year. Their 16-point lead over Rangers means that the result of this match is unlikely to have an impact on the destination of the league title come the end of the season.
Every Glasgow Derby is a must-win contest though, especially the one after you lost badly away at Ibrox.
Recent history is in Celtic's favour. Rangers have not won a game at Parkhead since October 2020. That is a streak that has run 8 games, which is an eternity in football.
Rangers had to play 120 minutes and then penalties against Fenerbahce in midweek. That will be an advantage for Celtic, as they will be the fresher side of the two.
Celtic have their fair share of problems going into the Glasgow Derby as well though. One of them is the fitness situation of Liam Scales. The Irish defender might end up needing surgery.
According to The Celtic Way, Brendan Rodgers said ahead of the Glasgow Derby: "Liam Scales, he's obviously had an issue with his cheekbones, so we're just waiting to finalise whether he needs an operation or not."
Scales has not been a starting centre-back for Celtic this season. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty have gotten the nod on most occasions, when fit and available.
That being said, Scales is an important part of this squad and a reliable option to have on the bench. So, Rodgers will not want to see him spend any significant time out on the sidelines.
One can only hope that the issue is not serious and that Scales does not end up needing an operation to take care of it. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope that he is back on the pitch as soon as possible.