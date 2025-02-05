Celtic Blow Rangers Away as Finance Expert Makes £40million Claim
Coming out of the winter transfer window, there is a hint of frustration amongst the Celtic fans as they saw the club let important players leave, like Kyogo Furuhashi, without bringing in proper, or any, replacements.
This is despite them knowing that they will be facing Bayern Munich in the knockout phase of the Champions League. In many ways, it almost felt like the club had given up on that tie.
It is important to look at the positives as well though. Celtic did extremely well to make it to the next phase of the Champions League.
Over their eight games in the competition so far this season, they only lost on two occasions. Both away games, against Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa, respectively.
Along the way, they have pocketed a decent sum of money as well. Something that will only widen the gap between Celtic and the other clubs in Scotland, including Rangers.
According to Football Insider, finance expert Stefan Borson said: "I think they are going to get over £40million this season.
"Their turnover last year was £125million. They did probably something like £32million from Europe last year.
"Their big problem is the game is against Bayern Munich, so you would have to say they are almost certainly out. That is clearly not ideal, but they will still do around £40million.
"That is obviously very significant for them because the domestic is just over a tenth of that. It dwarfs the domestic deal, so they are just in a different world from the rest of the league.
"Rangers will obviously generate some revenue from the Europa League, but it’s just not comparable. The £40million for getting this far is clearly very significant and it just gives them a massive advantage.
"That’s why the Champions League is just so important these days for Scottish football when you have got a domestic TV deal that’s just a fraction of it."
It goes without saying that that is a significant figure and there is little doubt that the club will be posting record numbers once again, when the financial results are announced in the future.
That being said, money in the bank will not impress Celtic fans. They will want to see that be put to good use when it comes strengthening the squad and giving themselves a better chance of succeeding in Europe.
They most certainly did not do that this January. Kyogo and Alexandro Bernabei left for significant transfer fees, Alex Valle's loan was cut shot while the likes of Luis Palma, Stephen Welsh and Odin Thiago Holm departed on loan basis.
On the other hand, only two additions were made to the squad in return. Jota was signed permanently while Jeffrey Schlupp was brought in on loan on deadline day in what felt like a panic signing at best.