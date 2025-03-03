Celtic: Bold Nicolas Kuhn to Leeds United Transfer Claim
Nicolas Kuhn has been one of Celtic's best players this season. Not only has he contributed with both goals and assists, but he has also risen to the occasion in big games.
Kuhn scored a brace against RB Leipzig in Celtic's 3-1 win over the Bundesliga giants earlier in the season in the Champions League.
Then he scored against Bayern Munich away at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of Celtic's Champions League knockout phase tie, which the Hoops lost 3-2 on aggregate.
All of this has caught the attention of clubs around Europe. We have seen teams like Newcastle United and Eintracht Frankfurt being linked with Kuhn. One would expect names of more clubs to crop up as we get closer to the summer transfer window.
Leeds United are another team who are rumoured to hold an interest in Kuhn. But former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, appears to believe that he would not even start for the English club.
According to Football Insider, Robinson said: "You look at the players they’ve got in those areas, if they can get Manor Solomon in on a permanent deal then they’ve got enough.
“You’ve got Willie Gnonto, Dan James, Largie Ramazani and Solomon, there’s quality in those wide areas.
“Would Nicolas Kuhn come into the Leeds side and start now? At the moment, he wouldn’t.
“Squad-wise, depending on what they’re left with, for me both Dan James and Willie Gnonto are better and would have more of an impact than him.
“If it was a decision between Solomon and Kuhn, I think they’re taking Solomon.
“Kuhn is a top player and he’s proved he can do it in the – but when you look at what Celtic paid for him, I don’t think there would be a huge transfer fee involved.
“Leeds have to be careful not to end up with an unbalanced squad.
“At the moment, they don’t have enough defensive cover or defensive midfield cover.
“That’s the area of the pitch they need to look at bringing in new players.
“Khun is a top player and would be a good addition to the squad, but is he needed at the moment? No."
With all due respect to all of those players, they are doing well at the English Championship level. Kuhn has proven himself in the Champions League. There cannot be a comparison between the two.
In fact, one would argue that Kuhn should consider staying at Celtic if top clubs do not come calling for his services.
The grass is not always greener on the other side of Parkhead. Just look at some of the players who did well for the club and left, only to struggle elsewhere.
Jota returned this winter. Matt O'Riley is struggling at Brighton & Hove Albion and Kyogo is not even coming off the bench for Rennes despite joining them a month ago. So, Kuhn should weigh up his next move carefully.