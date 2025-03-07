Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Makes Blunt Jose Mourinho Claim
The name of Jose Mourinho has been in the Scottish football headlines with the iconic Portuguese manager, currently with Fenerbahce, taking on the Rangers in the Europa League last 16.
While Rangers have been terrible in domestic competitions this season, they have actually done quite well in the Europa League. Their most recent result was a 3-1 away win against Mourinho's Fenerbahce.
The tie is not over by any means. But it is hard to imagine that Fenerbahce will be able to go to Ibrox and overturn such a significant deficit.
Leading up to the first leg, Mourinho had been very complimentary about the passion of Scottish football fans and did not rule out the possibility of managing in Scotland one day, even though he made it clear that he was happy with his current job at Fenerbahce.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is someone who knows Mourinho very well, So what are his thoughts on the matter?
According to 67 Hail Hail, when asked if he could imagine Mourinho managing in Scottish football one day, Rodgers replied: "Well, I’ve heard he’s taken my job!
“So yes, he’s a great man, you guys would love him up here, plenty of headlines for you, instead of the boring Irishman that’s sat here. But no, he’s good value, Jose and obviously a top manager."
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Mourinho. In the twilight of his career, he has moved away from managing the 'top' clubs and has seemingly focused more on clubs he truly wants to manage.
Before Fenerbahce, Mourinho had managed AS Roma in the Serie A in Italy. Sooner or later, his spell in Turkey will end as well, espcially if they fail to catch up with Galatasaray in the near future. Will Scotland be his next destination if that happens?