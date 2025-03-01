Celtic Boss Confirms Plan to Hold Talks with Player About Future
Celtic first course of action is finishing this season strong and winning the remaining two domesitc competitions, the Premiership and the Scottish Cup, in order to secure another treble. That would be the Hoops' sixth one in nine years. A remarkable feat no matter which team you support.
After that, the focus will have to shift towards strengthening the team further in an attempt to go on another run in the Champions League next season and hopefully make it to the last 16, something they narrowly missed out on this time.
Jeffrey Schlupp is someone many Celtic fans would love for the club to sign on a permanent basis. He is impressing while currently on loan from Crystal Palace.
His standout performance in a Celtic shirt came away at Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich, when he kept the likes of Michael Olise and Leroy Sane quiet.
Schlupp's contract with Crystal Palace is believed to run out at the end of the season though, meaning Celtic could have a chance to sign him as a free agent.
Celtic have been no strangers to signing veteran free agents in recent years. Aaron Mooy and Kasper Schmeichel are perfect examples.
Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that he is planning to talk with Schlupp regarding his future later in the season.
According to The Herald, the Celtic manager said: "I'll have a chat with Jeffrey towards the latter part of the season.
"It was the case of him coming in and settling and getting to understand how he plays. I think we can all see he has that Premier League physicality and quality.
"He's a guy that's a top professional. That's why he's been in over a decade in the Premier League, because you have to look after yourself. You've got to have the right qualities, not only as a player but as a person.
"We knew what we were bringing in. I'm really happy for him because he's settled into the group really well now. Now he has a feeling for how he plays and what the role is."
Someone like Schlupp has the ability to be a vesatile role player for Celtic, even if he is not a nailed-on starter in any position.
One would imagine that the chance to compete for trophies consistently at a domestic level and then play in the Champions League as well, is something that will appeal to a veteran like Schlupp at this stage of his career.