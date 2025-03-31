Celtic Boss Drops Major Kasper Schmeichel Injury Update
Kasper Schmeichel has been Celtic's first-choice goalkeeper after being brought in to replace the retiring Joe Hart in the summer. The Danish international has impressed and already earned himself a one-year extension at Parkhead.
That does not mean that it has been all positive. Schmeichel put in a poor performance in the recent Glasgow Derby loss to the Rangers at Parkhead.
That was followed up by Schmeichel suffering an injury while representing Denmark against Portugal during the recent international break.
Schmeichel appeared to injure his shoulder and then carried on playing with his injury, as Denmark had already used up all of his substitutions.
While that kind of bravery deserves credit, it also might have worsened Schmeichel's injury situation. Celtic are still waiting to learn the extent of the issue.
Brendan Rodgers has somewhat of a positive update on Schmeichel's situation, though. According to Sky Sports, the Celtic manager said: "We don't know how long he'll be out.
"We're just still waiting to hear on that. He's obviously got some issues with his shoulder. I spoke to him the other day and he's OK.
"He's obviously disappointed that they lost their second game. But in the main, he's OK."
Schmeichel did end up missing the last game and it was Viljami Sinisalo, signed from Aston Villa in the summer, who started in his place against Hearts.
Sinisalo did a good job as well, keeping a clean sheet against Hearts. And Celtic will be hoping that they have a reliable backup option to lean on, no matter how much time it takes for Schmeichel to recover from his injury.
There have been some suggestions that Schmeichel could be out for the remainder of the season. Celtic fans will be hoping that that is not the case. The league title race might be as good as over but the Hoops could definitely do with the Danish international's experience in the Scottish Cup.