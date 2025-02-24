Celtic Boss Explains Why He Dropped Jeffrey Schlupp vs Hibernian
Celtic have had a tough few days, between the amount of games they have had to play, to their UEFA Champions League run coming to an end, and then their loss against Hibernian shortly thereafter with a controversial VAR decision going against the Hoops.
In that match against Hibernian, there was an intriguing decision made by Brendan Rodgers to start Greg Taylor at left-back over Jeffrey Schlupp.
Taylor no doubt has the experience with the Scottish club, but Schlupp has performed very well in the minutes he has been given, and has already become a staple of the Hoops' defense in recent weeks.
The winter transfer window addition has been formidable both when playing Bayern Munich in the Champions League, excelling in the second leg away in Germany, and against Scottish competition, which has been a great sign.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Rodgers said on BBC Sportsound: "The likes of Jeffrey, who was great during the week, that was his first sort of full 90 minutes of the season.
“So Greg [Taylor] can come in, he knows the stadium, he’s played very well. We’ve got another game on Tuesday, so just freshen up each sort of line of the organization."
Generally speaking the logic is sound from the Celtic manager, as with so many matches being played in quick succession, ensuring your squad is fresh and ready to go is crucial to maintaining success throughout the remaining months of the season.
With some of the most critical matches yet to be played for the Scottish side, they need to have all hands on deck for their push to win the treble.
The Scottish Cup quarterfinals will take place in early March, the League Cup wrapped up in December, and the Premieship title still on the line. So, they will have to ensure all players remain healthy, especially with a lack of depth at left-back for the moment.
Schlupp has no doubt been high-quality in his time played, but he is still new to the club and working to gain form as well as fitness as he goes along. So, having him on the bench for one match and having him come on after halftime is a seemingly reasonable decision given all that is taken into account.