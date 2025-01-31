Celtic Boss Explains Why Kasper Schmeichel Missed Training Amid Injury Fears
Despite concerns of injuries to several key members of the Celtic squad, manager Brendan Rodgers gave an encouraging update on the status of the trio in question.
As reported by the Celtic Way, Rodgers addressed the health of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, and the returning Jota, recently signed from Rennes.
Schmeichel missed the team’s training at Lennoxtown, which gave rise to concerns about the keeper’s status ahead of the away trip to Motherwell.
Rodgers joked with reporters about the age of Schmeichel and relayed that their first-choice goalkeeper is fine, and simply was given a rest.
“He’s a bit old, isn’t he?” Rodgers said. “You've got to look after them. You just need those few wee extra days, give him a little cuddle...he's okay.”
The 38-year old keeper has 17 clean sheets after 23 Premiership games this season, and a further three in the Champions League.
Carter-Vickers missed the match against Aston Villa, where the team lost 4-2 in a competitive contest in England.
The centre-back suffered an injury in their win over Young Boys and was left out as a precaution to not risk his long-term viability.
"He'll be back available," confirmed Rodgers. "I don't think we have anyone else out. James is not back fit yet."
That will be a welcome addition for the squad after conceding four goals to Unai Emery’s side in midweek.
According to Transfermarkt, Carter-Vickers has played 70 percent of the team's minutes in the Premiership, and 60 percent in the Champions League.
The recent signing of Jota caught the attention of Celtic fans, and Rodgers gave a status update on his second debut for the Hoops. The Portuguese winger is cleared to be in the matchday squad.
"Yes. He will be in the squad," said Rodgers. "We need to work him back up both on the training pitch and in the games. We will just build him up over these coming months."
Those are encouraging updates for Celtic as they look ahead to their match against Motherwell, as well as the knockout round of the Champions League after finishing 21st in the first phase.