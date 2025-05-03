Celtic Boss Gives Blunt Reply to Rangers Takeover Talks
All eyes will be on Celtic in the upcoming transfer window after an incredible season. The Hoops have already secured two trophies and are within reach of a domestic treble.
Celtic only need to beat Aberdeen in the final to win the domestic treble for the sixth time in the last nine seasons.
On the other hand, their city rivals, Rangers, are set for another trophyless season. Their fans are expecting the team to bounce back next season, especially with the acquisition by a US consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh only a matter of time now.
Once the acquisition is complete, Rangers are hoping for a complete overhaul, with multiple signings expected along with the appointment of a new head coach.
According to 67HailHail, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was recently questioned by reporters in Lennoxtown regarding the Rangers challenge next season.
However, Rodgers was quick to dismiss any questions regarding next season as the current season isn’t over yet and asked the reporters to focus on the fantastic campaign his team are currently having.
Rodgers said: “Talk to me in the summer on that. We’re not even finished this season yet. I know there’s not a lot for you to write about or talk about or speak about. But speak about this season first.
“Speak about how good Celtic have been and how consistent we’ve been and how our mentality has been really good.
“And how this group of players, despite some knock backs, they keep going and they keep fighting and they keep running and they keep working. And we can speak about next season then.”
The reporter later focused on Celtic. He asked Rodgers for his opinion regarding the club's red-hot form recently, following a run of poor results. In response, the manager said: "Listen, everyone needs it. Just no matter how good a team you are or how good a player you are, every now and then you just need the reminder of the standard.
“And certainly the standard here at Celtic, that fell away below the required level when we were at St Johnstone. Again, the thing that grated on me was we had the chance to win it (the Premiership title) at home if we’d do our job on that.
“So that was also that double the frustration. However, the players have been brilliant since then. And that’s the job, that’s managing."
Celtic are set to face Rangers in the upcoming Glasgow derby on 4th May at Ibrox. Although this matchup is only a formality as the Hoops have already secured the Scottish Premiership title, Celtic wouldn’t want to lose another derby.
Having already lost the last two derby matchups, the Hoops will want to avoid a hat-trick of losses against a struggling Rangers team. However, to win this match, Celtic will need to bring their A-game to Ibrox.