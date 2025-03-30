Celtic Boss Gives Class Response About Jeffrey Schlupp Permanent Move
When Celtic signed Jeffrey Schlupp on a loan deal in the winter, it was not a move that was welcomed by all the supporters. Many viewed it as a panic signing from a club that had failed to bring in its targets.
Schlupp has proven the doubters wrong since then though. He has been a steady performer at left-back for Celtic and dislodged Greg Taylor as the number one option there.
Taylor is expected to leave the club on a permanent basis in the summer, with his contract running out and Kieran Tierney coming in.
As a result, there have been many who have called for the signing of Schlupp on a permanent basis in the summer. His contract with Crystal Palace runs out at the end of the campaign.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Rodgers told Celtic TV: "I bet he would. 32, coming here, coming to Glasgow.
“I think it’s something between now and the end of the season we will look at but I don’t want to commit too early.
“But honestly, he’s a great boy. I knew what I was getting. I know his type. He’s a good guy, but more than a good guy, he can perform and play. I think there’s more to come."
Tierney, who has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Celtic, is expected to be the first-choice left-back for the club from next season.
That being said, it would be a mistake if Celtic end up overlooking his long injury history. The Hoops will need to have a decent backup option available at all times.
Someone like Schlupp could be the perfect fit for that role. Also, his versatility means that he can play in several other positions across the pitch and accumulate a decent bit of playing time through the course of the campaign, even if he is not able to establish himself as a starter anywhere.
One would imagine that that would be a decent role for a 32-year-old who had barely played any football for Crystal Palace in recent times.