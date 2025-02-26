Celtic Boss Gives Perfect Response to Rangers Appointing Barry Ferguson
Celtic returned to winning ways against Aberdeen. The Hoops were not at their best, and the visitors were probably the better team early on. But that did not stop Brendan Rodgers' side from scoring and once they got going, there was no stopping them.
Daizen Maeda opened and closed the scoring on the night. Jota, Callum McGregor and Yang Hyun-jun were on the scoresheet for Celtic as well.
That result leaves Celic 16 points clear at the top of the table. Rangers will look to close down that gap when they travel to Rugby Park to take on Kilmarnock tonight.
It will be Barry Ferguson's first game in charge of the Rangers after he was appointed as interim head coach by the Ibrox club following Philippe Clement's sacking at the weekend.
What does Rodgers think about Rangers bringing in Ferguson? The Celtic boss was asked on BBC Radio Scotland about the matter. As reported by 67 Hail Hail, the Northern Irish manager responded:
With the greatest respect, I’m concentrating on Celtic Aberdeen and that’s my only focus.
That is the perfect way to take this, to be honest. Over his time as Celtic manager, Rodgers has seen plenty of Rangers managers being appointed and none of them have lasted long in the hot seat.
Ferguson is only the interim head coach until the summer and after that, Rangers will look to make a long-term appointment. Who will that be? Steven Gerrard looks like the favourite for the post at the moment.
A lot of Celtic fans will want to see Gerrard in the Ibrox hot seat once again as well. There was a feeling that he was on top in Glasgow when he left in the middle of the 21/22 season to join Aston Villa. Let's rewrite that ending.