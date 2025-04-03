Celtic FC

Celtic Boss Reportedly Makes 'Huge' Summer Transfer Demand

Celtic are back to competing at the European level, and now Brendan Rodgers has made a 'huge' transfer demand heading into the summer window.

Jeremy Trottier

22nd February 2025; Easter Road, Edinburgh, Scotland: Scottish Premiership Football, Hibernian versus Celtic; Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers arrives for the match
22nd February 2025; Easter Road, Edinburgh, Scotland: Scottish Premiership Football, Hibernian versus Celtic; Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers arrives for the match / Mandatory Credit: Vagelis Georgariou, Action Plus

Celtic have had an outstanding few seasons now, as they attempt to go for their fourth Premiership title in a row. This one will be their 55th league crown. Until then, though, they have to close out this season by getting over the finish line.

Of course, they cannot overlook the Scottish Cup as well, as a domestic treble is up for grabs. Their sixth one in nine years.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has been one of the key components to this dominance, and with his contract needing an extension ahead of the summer of 2026, things are going to get interesting in the next 12 to 16 months.

Rodgers has made clear his desire to turn Celtic into a competitive team in Europe, and to do so he will need substantial financial backing in the near future.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Celtic boss Rodgers wants “huge” transfer backing this summer. The 52-year-old is plotting another push in Europe next term. While sources say both parties are happy with each other, progress in the Champions League will be a big factor in maintaining the relationship going forward.

Ultimately Celtic have focused heavily on developing young talents and bringing back players over all else, and have said goodbye to many of their premier players for large transfer fees, which has allowed them to build the successful squad they have today.

The issue has been that it always feels like they are one or two pieces short of being truly competitive in Europe, as they have lots of quality players all around the pitch, but often get held short by a few positions.

Giving Rodgers the investment he needs to improve the team is going to become more of a necessity and less of a choice, if the club wants to keep him around long term.

There are quite a few players who will be up for transfer this summer, presumably, and with rumours swirling about who Celtic may be intrigued by, it will be interesting to see whether or not they are willing to finally dig deep and spend big on transfers.

If anything, hopefully they can at least get the lineup filled out with strong players and good depth to improve their chances at going deep once again in European competition.

feed

Published |Modified
Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

Home/News