Celtic Boss Reportedly Makes 'Huge' Summer Transfer Demand
Celtic have had an outstanding few seasons now, as they attempt to go for their fourth Premiership title in a row. This one will be their 55th league crown. Until then, though, they have to close out this season by getting over the finish line.
Of course, they cannot overlook the Scottish Cup as well, as a domestic treble is up for grabs. Their sixth one in nine years.
Manager Brendan Rodgers has been one of the key components to this dominance, and with his contract needing an extension ahead of the summer of 2026, things are going to get interesting in the next 12 to 16 months.
Rodgers has made clear his desire to turn Celtic into a competitive team in Europe, and to do so he will need substantial financial backing in the near future.
According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Celtic boss Rodgers wants “huge” transfer backing this summer. The 52-year-old is plotting another push in Europe next term. While sources say both parties are happy with each other, progress in the Champions League will be a big factor in maintaining the relationship going forward.
Ultimately Celtic have focused heavily on developing young talents and bringing back players over all else, and have said goodbye to many of their premier players for large transfer fees, which has allowed them to build the successful squad they have today.
The issue has been that it always feels like they are one or two pieces short of being truly competitive in Europe, as they have lots of quality players all around the pitch, but often get held short by a few positions.
Giving Rodgers the investment he needs to improve the team is going to become more of a necessity and less of a choice, if the club wants to keep him around long term.
There are quite a few players who will be up for transfer this summer, presumably, and with rumours swirling about who Celtic may be intrigued by, it will be interesting to see whether or not they are willing to finally dig deep and spend big on transfers.
If anything, hopefully they can at least get the lineup filled out with strong players and good depth to improve their chances at going deep once again in European competition.