Celtic Boss Tipped For Parkhead Exit Despite Champions League Success
Brendan Rodgers is presently leading Celtic to an extraordinary season both domestically and in Europe, which has garnered significant attention to his managerial ability.
The 52-year-old has already led the Hoops to League Cup glory this season and they are still in the Scottish Cup while the Rangers are out. In addition, Celtic has dominated the Premiership title, leading the Ibrox club by 13 points with 12 games left to play.
Rodgers also helped Celtic reach the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in over a decade. That has helped the club regain its "European credibility", especially on the back of their thrilling performance against Bayern Munich.
The Bhoys pushed the German giants to the very end before conceding a late equaliser, at the Allianz Arena to go out of the competition on aggregate.
Celtic were so close to getting past Bayern Munich over the two legs. Given the dearth of moves in the winter, the poor transfer window has to be considered as one of the reasons why they did not do so.
Kyogo Furuhashi's departure created a significant void in the squad's forward options, and Alexandro Bernabei, Luis Palma, Alex Valle and others left the club as well, either on loan or permanently.
During the winter, Celtic needed to bolster several areas. However, in the end, just two signings were made. Jota was brought back from Rennes and Jeffrey Schlupp was acquired from Crystal Palace on loan.
According to Football Insider, Paul Robinson, a former goalie for Tottenham Hotspur, said: "He’s always going to be a wanted commodity.
"I thought they were excellent Celtic in the Champions League.
“That’s another tip of the argument where, should Brendan Rodgers have lost the players that he did this window without the investment that they potentially wanted.
“Actually, with those players or with a little bit of investment, could they have got past Bayern Munich?
“They were a minute away from going to extra time, who knows what could have happened then.
“Where they are and where they’ve pushed on to under Brendan Rodgers is excellent.
“The lack of investment, because they did have investment in the window, that’s harsh.
“But the players that they’ve lost, if they were in that side, if they were in that squad, could they have gone to that next level?
“Brendan Rodgers is always going be wanted, he’s always going to be looked at.
“And because of the finances that are involved in the SPL, other clubs will always have the opportunity to take him away."
It would be ideal if the team supported Rodgers during the summer transfer window and made the kind of investment that would enable them to advance further in the Champions League.
No one wants to be knocked out of the tournament, but you have to accept your victories, and reaching this stage of the Champions League is undeniably a triumph for Celtic.
If the Hoops can keep their squad intact and recruit a handful of quality players in the upcoming summer transfer window, they might be able to progress farther in Europe next season.