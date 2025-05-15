Celtic Break 55-year Record in Win Over Aberdeen
Celtic triumphed over Aberdeen on Wednesday night, showcasing their depth superiority once again. At Pittodrie, the Hoops completely outplayed the Dons 5-1. Despite Brendan Rodgers' eight changes to the starting lineup, it felt like a walk in the park for the Bhoys.
A fantastic evening for Celtic's peripheral players was completed off by goals from Maik Nawrocki, Hyun-jun Yang, Luke McCowan, Johnny Kenny, and then Adam Idah in the penultimate match of the Scottish Premiership season.
Idah completed the score with a poacher's finish, capitalising on a loose ball in the box. Sean McArdle flicked in a pass for Nicolas Kuhn, who let it go over his body before shooting. The ball fell favorably for the Irishman, who made no mistake.
With this striker, Idah completed his 20th goal of the season, and it ended a 55-year wait for the Hoops to achieve a feat.
As the team's top three scorers over the course of this season, Daizen Maeda (33 goals), Kuhn (21 goals), and Idah (20 goals) have all contributed significantly to Celtic's success this season.
For the first time since 1969–70, three Celtic players have scored 20 goals or more in a single season. That is certainly very interesting when you consider how many great players have played for the club over that period of time and the significant number of outstanding seasons the Hoops have had.
After conquering the same opponents they will face in the Scottish Cup final, the Bhoys, who were already in excellent form this season, would have gained even more confidence and hopes to secure a domestic treble yet again.