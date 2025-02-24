Celtic: Brendan Rodgers Makes Classy Claim About Philippe Clement's Sacking
It would be safe to say that Brendan Rodgers got the better of Philippe Clement. While Celtic are aiming to win the treble this season, Rangers appear to be headed for a trophyless campaign and sacked the Belgian manager at the weekend.
Clement had made a bright start to life as Rangers manager but just like Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Mick Beale before him, his team faded over time and by the end of his run, the sacking had become inevitable.
In fact, the Belgian was given plenty more chances than Van Bronckhorst and Beale. But ultimately, after losing 2-0 at home to St Mirren at the weekend, Rangers decided to part ways with Clement.
It was just earlier this season that Rangers had handed Clement a long-term contract extension. So, it is safe to say that this was not in their plans.
Rodgers has outlasted quite a few Rangers managers over his time at Parkhead. And do not be surprised if there are some more to come.
Rodgers was full of class when reacting to the news of Clement's sacking though. According to CeltsAreHere, the Celtic manager said: "Like it is for any manager, I am always disappointed when a manager loses his job.
“Philippe being in there for the period of time that he has, disappointed for him as a coach.”
Of course, Rodgers is very familiar with the pressure that comes with managing in Glasgow. The expectation is to win every matchday and that is not every manager's cup of tea. The Northern Irishman said: "You have to be winning and show that consistency to win… There is relentless pressure on you to win at Celtic and Rangers, expectation is there and that doesn’t stop on a daily basis so you have to then come out and be a consistent winner."
Celtic must remain focused on the task at hand rather than looking over at Ibrox. They still have two more trophies to compete for this season.
Celtic have a commanding lead when it comes to the league title race, but now, they need to finish the job. On the other hand, they also need to make sure that they do not slip up in the Scottish Cup.