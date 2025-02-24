Celtic: Brendan Rodgers' Past Comments Resurface After Philippe Clement Sacking
Rangers find themselves back in square one once again after Philippe Clement was sacked at the wekend after their lost at home to St Mirren. There had been speculation about his exit for some time as the Belgian was struggling to get a tune out of the team and had fallen significantly behind Celtic in the title race.
Since November 2022, this is the third manager who has been shown the exit door by Rangers. Though Clement was given more than enough time to turn things around and just was not able to.
In recent times, the only highlight for Rangers had been a 3-0 Glasgow Derby win earlier this year. Other than that there have been no major accomplishments with Clement in charge except for last season's League Cup triumph.
Clement had a long-term contract with the club, which he was handed earlier this season, but the situation had become untenable and Rangers decided to sack him.
Recently Brendan Rodgers' past statements from late 2023 have gained traction following Clement’s recent dismissal. On a video posted by STV Sport, the Celtic manager had said: "Over my two spells here, Scott, I’ve worked against five Rangers managers and every time Rangers were coming. Every time, at some point. So, for me it’s normal. Like I said the other day, if I listen to media and press, then we would be in constant crisis mode and constant fear of Rangers.
“But it’s the fifth manager now. So for me, my focus is only on Celtic and concentrated very much on here. A lot of the stuff that maybe does go around, thankfully, I ignore it."
Rodgers has witnessed change in the Rangers managerial hot seat quite a few times. It always feels like a cycle. Each new manager is hailed as the saviour before things inevitably go south.
Now the focus shifts to who will be the long-term replacement at Ibrox. For the time being Barry Ferguson has been appointed as their head coach until the end of the season.