Celtic: Brendan Rodgers Will Serve UEFA Ban on One Condition
The game away at Allianz Arena might not have ended in a win or qualification to the next round for Celtic, but it is still one that a lot of fans will remember fondly for a long time to come. After all, it is not every day that the Hoops go to Bayern Munich's backyard and outplay them.
If Celtic had been a bit more clinical with their finishing, they would have been two or three goals up going into the break. And then, they could not finish the job, as Alphonso Davies found an equaliser for Bayern Munich deep into added time.
Overall, it was a positive experience for this Celtic side and one that they should use to grow and progress further in Europe in the future.
Of course, not everything about that game was positive. As it turns out, Brendan Rodgers has been handed a ban by UEFA.
According to BBC, Rodgers has been given a suspended one-match touchline ban by Uefa after being deemed to have delayed play in the Champions League last-16 visit to Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich. But the ban will be imposed if he is held responsible for the same thing over the course of the next year in European competition.
It remains to be seen if Rodgers ends up doing something similar over the course of the next year in Europe. One would imagine that it won't be repeated.
Next season, Celtic won't get an automatic spot in the Champions League, even if they win the Premiership. Instead, they will have to qualify for the competition, something that has proven tricky in recent years.