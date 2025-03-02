Celtic: Callum McGregor Update Amid Injury Fears After Rare Sub
Celtic faced a tougher test against St Mirren than many had predicted. Ultimately, it was the Hoops' strength on the bench that changed the tide of the game though.
Of course, Yang Hyun-jun earned a lot of plaudits for coming off the bench and contributing with a brace and an assist to guide Celtic to victory on the night.
There was another substitution against St Mirren that caught the eye of Celtic fans though. It was when Callum McGregor was brought off in the 65th minute.
It was a rare substitution for the Celtic captain, who is rarely brought off unless the result is beyond any doubt. Even not then a lot of the times. It was 2-2 when he was taken off vs St Mirren.
As a result, many fans were left worried that McGregor had picked up some kind of injury. Now, Brendan Rodgers has shed some light on the situation.
Judging from Rodgers' comments, it sounds like McGregor is fine although the substitution was indeed fitness related.
According to The Celtic Way, Rodgers said: "He just felt a little bit of tiredness in his calf. So I didn't want to take any risk with him. And Luke coming in was fantastic. Arne Engels just dropped back in."
Celtic fans will be hoping that it is nothing serious and that McGregor does not need to spend any significant length of time on the sidelines. This team needs their captain as they look to get over the finish line in the title race.
That being said, the 16-point lead over Rangers does give Celtic some breathing room and there is no need to rush McGregor back into action.
Interestingly, Celtic actually did a lot better once McGregor was subbed off and a lot of players appeared to step up to the plate in the absence of the captain in the middle of the park.