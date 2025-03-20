Celtic Make Cameron Carter-Vickers Exit Decision Amid Everton Links
As the Scottish Premiership season nears its end, many fans are awaiting the start of the summer transfer window. Celtic are expected to win the league with ease and are the favourites to get their hands on the Scottish Cup as the domestic treble is up for grabs. However, they will still need to improve their squad, as is evident from their 3-2 loss to Rangers at home over the weekend.
As Celtic prepare to lay the groundwork for the players they wish to target, they will also need to be mindful of the players who might leave.
Celtic are known for bringing in players, developing them and then moving them on for a transfer profit. Last summer, Matt O'Riley moved to Brighton & Hove Albion in a £25 million deal.
In the winter transfer window, the Hoops saw Kyogo Furuhashi move to Rennes for a transfer fee believed to be in the region of £10 million.
It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Celtic decide to part ways with some more of their players in the upcoming transfer window as well. Recently, reports have emerged that Everton are interested in Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Now, it looks like Celtic have taken a firm decision regarding the defender. According to Football Insider, Celtic are set to block any moves for Carter-Vickers this summer as he remains a crucial part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans for the future.
It appears that Celtic have made their decision regarding Carter-Vickers. However, in modern football, it's impossible to predict what might happen next, so it's important to take every piece of news with a grain of salt. Only time will tell what the future holds for the American international.
At 27 years of age, it would not come as a surprise if he is keen to make a move back to the Premier League.