Celtic Captain Reacts to Daizen Maeda Incident vs Bayern Munich
Celtic went on one of their best UEFA Champions League runs of this century, and nearly put it in the record books by taking Bayern Munich all the way to the 94th minute of the second leg. Ultimately, despite drawing at the Allianz Arena, they went out of the competition on aggregate score after the Hoops conceded a goal on what was essentially the last kick of the tie.
One of the more controversial components of this game occurred in the leadup to that goal, with Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano getting his hand into the face of Daizen Maeda, and the contact sent the Japanese forward stumbling to the ground.
With the incident not falling into the region of time that was considered the attack leading up to the goal, VAR was unable to check for a foul afterwards.
But many fans felt that the referee should have stopped the game, especially as there was potential of a head injury.
Callum McGregor recently discussed the potential foul on Maeda and how it may or may not have impacted the result. According to the Daily Record, he told Premier Sports: “It can be a factor but we don't really want to use things like that as an excuse. We go right through the game and there are some things that could be different. It's a real sore one but I think we can be proud of ourselves.
"There has been a lot of belief, growth and confidence in the team (during the campaign). So we have to bank that and continue on it as I think anyone watching tonight could see a good Celtic team.”
McGregor made it clear that this foul was not worthy of blame for the loss, and he would rather focus on the positive strides Celtic have made in the Champions League this season.
His statement regarding everyone seeing that this was a good performance from the team is absolutely true, as the Bhoys put on a display to remember for a lifetime.
Kasper Schmeichel was named in the Champions League Team of the Week for his contributions in the match, which was no doubt warranted as he gave his all to ensure a victory. Regrettably, this was not the case, but his performance was no doubt spectacular.
The emotion was clear on the faces of many players, with Reo Hatate broken up about the result and being consoled by Brendan Rodgers, and even McGregor understandably feeling a similar sentiment.
Bringing the fight to one of the biggest clubs in the world, and one of the best attacking fronts seen in recent memory, is an exceptional building point for Rodgers and company to work from. Despite some unfortunate calls or non-calls, this was still a performance to be proud of for the squad.