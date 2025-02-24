Celtic FC

Celtic: Chris Sutton's Brilliant Reaction as Rangers Sack Philippe Clement

How Celtic hero Chris Sutton reacted to the news that Rangers had sacked Philippe Clement as manager.

Sourav Mahanty

Those who have kept their eyes and ears open would not have been surprised to see Philippe Clement be sacked as Rangers manager this weekend. It has been a terrible campaign for the Ibrox who might be about to watch Celtic win another treble soon.

When Clement had arrived at Ibrox last season, as the replacement for Mick Beale, he had made a positive impact for sure. Rangers won the League Cup and overturned Celtic's lead in the Premiership.

But it had been a long time since that early impact had faded away. This season, it has been one failure after another for Rangers and the time had come for the Ibrox club to make a change.

In fact, Chris Sutton believes that the time to part ways with Clement was back in late October when Rangers lost against Aberdenn. He wrote on X:

Well, it is safe to say that Rangers did not act in a timely manner. That was almost four months ago. Since then, the club have fallen further behind in the Premiership, went on to lose the League Cup final against Celtic and were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Championship side Queen's Park.

It remains to be seen who the next Rangers manager turns out to be after Clement. Steven Gerrard looks like the early favourite but do not count out names like Kevin Muscat either.

It is hard to point out what, or who, exactly would fix the problems for Rangers right now. They seem to change managers every season without any sustainable success.

It is always the same story. A new manager comes in, there is an immediate bounce in results and performances, he is hailed as the long-term answer, then the form fades away and ultimately, he is sacked. And of course, Celtic win through it all.

