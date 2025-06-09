Celtic Close to Signing Impressive Centre-Forward
Celtic have already been active this summer, with Kieran Tierney and Ross Doohan rumoured to be arriving as free agents soon. Aside from that, there has been a substantial amount of rumours surrounding the club, but not much else, as they continue to work to add to the squad.
One of the most notable needs on the team is at centre-forward, where aside from Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda and Johnny Kenny, they do not have many options. Adding one to the mix would hugely improve the outlook for the Hoops, even if it is a developmental prospect who can learn and improve throughout the course of the season.
It seems as though that is the direction they may be going as well, with Mark Hendry of Celts Are Here reporting that the club has scheduled a medical for Welsh striker Callum Osmand as of last week, which signals a potential deal being completed soon.
What Would Callum Osmand Bring to Celtic?
Osmand is an extremely intriguing option for the Hoops, and if this deal does end up being finalised, he could be an extremely fun player to watch in the coming years. This past season, he played on the U21 Fulham team in Premier League 2, appearing in 22 matches for the club. In that span of time, across all competitions including the EFL Trophy, he had 11 goals and four assists, playing in 1,722 minutes during the campaign.
The main focus surrounding his development will be ensuring he finds more consistency in his scoring, as he had a few stretches this past season where he went without a goal for up to five matches.
Regardless of that, he has an abundance of raw talent and plays smart, with a keen ability to read the game for such a young player. Given the chance to work with Brendan Rodgers, he should be able to become an exciting talent long-term for Celtic.