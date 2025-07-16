Celtic Close to Signing Player for Reduced Fee, Deal Almost Done

Celtic know that to maintain the level during the entire season, they must reinforce themselves both with players who arrive to be undisputed starters, as well as with those who have the ability to contribute when called upon and principally fulfil the objective of having squad depth..

Recent reports have linked the Hoops with players like Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard, their former star striker, who finds himself struggling in the Premier League.

On paper, Edouard would arrive to make an immediate impact, and very surely with starter status. Will Celtic make a move for him? There are certainly doubts about how much interest they actually have in signing him.

What has indeed been reported in multiple media is Celtic's interest in signing Shini Yamada, a forward of Kawasaki Frontale. And apparently, it would be a very affordable signing for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Celtic close to signing forward for reduced fee this summer, deal almost done

According to information shared by the outlet Daily Record, Celtic are expected to pay around £1.2m to sign Yamada.

Initially, it was believed the club would pay £1.5 million for the Kawasaki Frontale forward, but this apparently did not turn out to be true, as the figure appears to have been slightly inflated.

The potential arrival of Yamada to Celtic would make him the seventh signing of the club this summer, and although he is not considered a prolific forward, the Japanese has demonstrated his capacity on the field, registering 27 goals and 10 assists with Kawasaki Frontale.

The 25-year-old forward is a distinct profile, is strong in multiple aspects, and has the capacity to perform extraordinarily if he goes out to play inspired.

Yamada would be crucial for the team both in domestic competitions and in the Champions League, giving depth without demanding an immediate starting position, thus helping the club to manage the fatigue of other players.