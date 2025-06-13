Celtic Closing in on Benjamin Nygren Deal After Latest Update

Celtic have had a very busy last few days as they have finally ramped up their discussions around the world with some of their notable transfer targets. One of their most recent targets is Benjamin Nygren, who they have rapidly been working through the process, and according to recent reports, may be finalising a deal with in the near future.

The Swedish international has rapidly improved over the past few seasons and has attracted the interest of various clubs.

According to a recent post from football reporter Sacha Tavolieri, the other major club in contention for Nygren, Anderlecht, now considers the player to be heading to the Hoops and understands he has chosen the Scottish side over them. He is now expected to complete a move to Parkhead.

🚨☘️ RSC #Anderlecht now considers Benjamin Nygren's going to Celtic FC ! After talks with his representatives, #RSCA understood Nygren choose for the Scottish club over them. The Swedish's now expected to complete his move to Premiership. #mercato #JPL https://t.co/HGkb83BJ9t pic.twitter.com/WnKmr8etPG — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 13, 2025

Additionally, in a following report from the Daily Record, they would note that the deal is expected to be valued at £1.7 million, due to the fact that his deal is currently ending at the conclusion of 2025.

At only 23 years old, he has plenty of quality football ahead of him, so Nygren could prove to be a great long-term signing.

Getting a quality young talent who has room to develop and some quality traits to build off of for a decent amount below his market value is an all-around great deal for the Scottish side, and hopefully it will pan out for them. He fits exactly the profile that the Hoops look for and is someone who can leave for several times more in the future.