Celtic Closing in on Boost After Fabrizio Romano's Update
Celtic are looking to end the season on a high by winning the domestic treble as they have already won the League Cup and the Scottish Premiership, and are all geared up for the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen at the end of this month.
Alongside the ongoing preparations for the final, the Hoops have already started their search for reinforcements as a gruelling new season awaits the Brendan Rodgers-led side.
The Celts will have to qualify for the Champions League next season, with the Scottish champions not getting a guaranteed spot, and also hold their fort in Scotland as their arch rivals Rangers will be looking for a turnaround after a disappointing season and a potential American takeover.
Amidst all this, a recent update from transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano has brought some joy for the Hoops.
Romano tweeted earlier saying, English Premier League champions Liverpool are interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement and are are well informed on his situation and how the installments are defined for his €35/40m release clause.
During his time at Celtic, Frimpong was an instant hit with the fans and showed glimmers of his potential during his short but memorable stay in Glasgow. The 24-year-old has already made a name for himself as an attacking-minded full-back and Liverpool are seeing him as the potential replacement for outgoing Trent.
It is believed that the current clause in Frimpong's contract will see Celtic get paid 30% of the transfer profit made by Bayer Leverkusen from his move.