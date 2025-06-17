Celtic Closing in on Move for Japanese Centre-Back This Summer

The SPFL transfer window is open, and with that, Celtic have been looking into quite a few transfer targets to add to their roster ahead of the 2025-2026 season. They no doubt have quite a few holes to fill on the team, especially if some of their key players end up leaving during the summer for more attractive opportunities. At this moment, they are in a good place with that, though, as the club's core is primarily still intact.

While there are some deals nearing finalisation, it has mostly been a list of rumours or players they have had discussions with that have surfaced so far. Over time, the hope is that they will be able to close out more of these transfers and fill out the remaining openings they have across the squad.

While they have been hit or miss in the market the past few years, they have usually found good value, especially when signing players from the J-League. Could they repeat that trick again?

According to the most recent news, Celtic are looking to bring in a J-League defender, who fits the Hoops' needs perfectly.

Who is the J-League Player That Celtic are Reportedly Targeting?

According to an early window report from Stephen McGowan of The Herald (subscription required), Celtic are now targeting Japanese defender Hayato Inamura from Albirex Niigata. The quote regarding the potential for a move reads as follows:

"Celtic are working on a surprise move for Japanese defender Hayato Inamura."

Inamura could be a developmental piece who would provide good depth in the defence behind the current unit Celtic is building. Or, he might surprise everybody and establish himself as a starter off the bat.

Celtic desperately needs to add more pieces at centre-back alongside the current unit to provide backups in the case of injury or transfer departure, so bringing in Inamura on good value would most definitely be beneficial, especially considering their history with the J-League recruitment has been very positive in the past.