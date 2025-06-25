Celtic 'Confident' About Sealing Evan Ferguson Deal

Celtic are going through a busy summer and are looking for new players to bolster their squad in order to be more competitive and continue to win Scottish Premiership titles while also improving their performance in the Champions League.

The Hoops have been linked to a number of players lately. Norwegian wide-man Sondre Orjasaeter is reportedly one of their targets. West Ham midfielder Andy Irving has also been considered as a potential addition for the club. Furthermore, rising Fulham striker Callum Osmand is anticipated to be revealed as a Celtic player in the days ahead with everything already agreed.

Meanwhile, Evan Ferguson is a name that Celtic have been linked with for months and a recent development has reignited speculation about a potential move to Glasgow.

The Republic of Ireland striker has struggled for regular game time at Brighton lately, and he spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League rivals West Ham, scoring no goals in eight appearances.

However, this wasn't the case a few years ago, when he scored 10 goals in 25 matches for the Seagulls during the 2023–24 season, earning him a whopping £100 million price tag in some quarters.

Ferguson doesn't seem to be in Fabian Hurzeler's first-team plans, thus Brighton are expected to send him out on loan once more. Everton, Nottingham Forest, and PSV Eindhoven are all reportedly keeping an eye on the situation.

This has led to Celtic appearing as a potential loan destination for the forward as well, with Brendan Rodgers believed to be seeking more options to compete with Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda this coming season.

According to Football Insider, Celtic are confident they can beat both Everton and Nottingham Forest to a deal to sign Ferguson on a season-long loan, as Mick Brown said: “He struggled on loan at West Ham last year and now he needs to put down a marker and show he can be the player everybody thinks he can be.

“For a team like Everton or Forest, he would still have a lot to offer.

“But he could go to Celtic as the main man up front, away from the pressure that comes with the Premier League, and prove what he can do.

“I think Brendan Rodgers will be pushing to get that done, he wants to be ambitious in the market.

Every player has a low point in their career; they simply need to rediscover themselves, and the fact that Ferguson is still wanted by all of these clubs demonstrates how talented he is and how much potential he possesses.

On top of that, he is only 20 years old, so he has plenty of time to grow and get better. And we'd love to see him regain the hype he once had, just this time in a green and white jersey.