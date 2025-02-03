Celtic Considering Deadline Day Bid For Long-term Midfield Target
Celtic bagged a brilliant 3-1 victory against Motherwell at the weekend and Jota's perfect return to score in the 94th minute of the game at Fir Park was the cherry on top.
Jota is a truly amazing player, and hopefully he will soon rediscover his best form and fitness. He as well as the Celtic fans seemed overwhelmed by his return as the Portuguese winger shed tears after scoring against Motherwell.
Now, the focus turns towards the deadline day of the winter transfer window. Celtic might still be looking to add a left-back, a midfielder, and a striker to their squad. And a familiar name has re-emerged in the rumour mill.
According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic could launch a fresh deadline day bid for Motherwell starlet Lennon Miller. The Premiership champions have already had an offer rejected for the 18-year-old midfielder this month. They are now weighing up an improved offer.
Miller is a rising talent with huge potential, putting him on the radar of many teams. There are believed to be clubs from Germany and Italy interested in the Motherwell midfielder as well.
The 18-year-old is currently out with an ankle injury but has been excellent when available this season. Indeed, the Steelmen's fortunes have suffered since his injury, having won only one of their six league games so far this year, demonstrating Miller's value to the team.
Celtic need to bolster their team for the current campaign, but it would also be great to plan for the future by bringing in a player like Miller.