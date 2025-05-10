Celtic Could Quietly Pull Off Another Parkhead Return
On Saturday, Celtic won 3-1 against Hibernian on their return to Parkhead as champions of Scotland. Their previous outing was a 1-1 draw against Rangers, which was the third consecutive derby that the Hoops have failed to win.
So it is evident that although Celtic are having one of their best seasons, they will need some reinforcements in various positions to replicate this success next season or even surpass it.
With the transfer window getting closer, various players are already being linked with a move to Parkhead. Recently, a player from Celtic’s Scottish Cup final opponent, Aberdeen, has emerged as a potential target for the club.
Kasper Schmeichel returned from injury in the game against Hibernian. Before that, the club had been relying on Viljami Sinisalo, who performed quite well in the Denmark international's absence.
However, with uncertainty surrounding the future of Scott Bain, the Hoops are still expected to sign a reliable backup goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window.
This week, The Herald reported that Celtic are considering a move for Aberdeen's out-of-contract goalkeeper Ross Doohan.
The 27-year-old Scottish keeper is a Celtic academy graduate and will be out of contract this summer.
UEFA rules dictate that Celtic must name at least eight homegrown Scottish players in their squad, including a minimum of four players who have come through the club’s own youth academy. The Hoops will keep this rule in mind, especially if Bain chooses to leave.
Doohan, being a Scottish national and academy graduate, will certainly help his case if a return to Celtic is on the cards.
Doohan is the second-choice keeper behind Dimitar Mitov at Aberdeen. Despite limited opportunities, he has managed to keep five clean sheets for his team in 18 appearances.
WIth Schmeichel not getting any younger and Celtic’s third choice keeper Bain being linked with a move away, a potential Doohan return in the summer can't be ruled out.