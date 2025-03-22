Celtic Could Receive £3million Offer for In-form Player
Moving in-form players on is part of the transfer strategy at Celtic. That is how the club try to compete with those who are in much better financial standing.
In recent times, we have seen the likes of Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Cameron Carter-Vickers being linked with moves away. Of course, they are three of Celtic's most important players and any of them leaving would come as a major blow.
Celtic players are impressing out on loan as well. One of them is Gustaf Lagerbielke, who is enjoying a brilliant campaign with FC Twente.
Lagerbielke struggled to get into Brendan Rodgers' side at Celtic but he has established himself as a regular starter for FC Twente in the Eredivisie.
Lagerbielke has already spoken about a potential permanent exit next summer and the Swedish centre-back did sound open to the prospect.
According to AD (via Daily Record), FC Twente are considering a £3 million offer to make Lagerbielke's switch permanent.
Lagerbielke has done well for FC Twente for sure and it is not hard to see why the Dutch club might be looking to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of his loan spell from Celtic.
That being said, it is hard to imagine that he would have a spot in Rodgers' team, even if he returned to Celtic Park on the back of this loan stint.
So, it would make sense for all parties involved to see such a move go through in the upcoming summer transfer window.