Celtic Could Receive £3million Offer for In-form Player

Celtic could receive a transfer offer in the region of £3million for a player who has impressed this season.

Club Crest - Glasgow Celtic FC MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 15: The official club badge of Glasgow Celtic FC on a home shirt on May 15, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus) Manchester Prestwich England United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776004101 / IMAGO / Visionhaus

Moving in-form players on is part of the transfer strategy at Celtic. That is how the club try to compete with those who are in much better financial standing.

In recent times, we have seen the likes of Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Cameron Carter-Vickers being linked with moves away. Of course, they are three of Celtic's most important players and any of them leaving would come as a major blow.

Celtic players are impressing out on loan as well. One of them is Gustaf Lagerbielke, who is enjoying a brilliant campaign with FC Twente.

Lagerbielke struggled to get into Brendan Rodgers' side at Celtic but he has established himself as a regular starter for FC Twente in the Eredivisie.

Lagerbielke has already spoken about a potential permanent exit next summer and the Swedish centre-back did sound open to the prospect.

According to AD (via Daily Record), FC Twente are considering a £3 million offer to make Lagerbielke's switch permanent.

Lagerbielke has done well for FC Twente for sure and it is not hard to see why the Dutch club might be looking to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of his loan spell from Celtic.

That being said, it is hard to imagine that he would have a spot in Rodgers' team, even if he returned to Celtic Park on the back of this loan stint.

So, it would make sense for all parties involved to see such a move go through in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

